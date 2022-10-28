Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has described the appeal court’s judgement which reversed his earlier sack by a high court for defection, as a sound defence of Nigeria’s constitution.

Umahi made the assertion in Abakaliki while reacting to the judgment of the appeal court sitting in Abuja which on Friday, reversed the high court judgment of March 8, sacking him for defection.

The governor in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Oko, further described the judgment as a “sound juridical articulation”.

“The judgment reinforces the provisions of the nation’s constitution in matters relating to defection.

“The appeal court has by the pronouncement, proven again that the nation’s judiciary remains the last hope of the common man,” the statement read.

The governor emphasised that the judgment has further strengthened his avowed commitment to continue offering his best for the state.

“I assure that no amount of distraction can derail this commitment.

“I dedicate this latest victory firstly to God, all Ebonyi people and lovers of justice across the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a high court sitting in Abuja on March 8, sacked Umahi from office for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor however appealed the judgment. (NAN)