Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to renew the contract of Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, insisting that the Franco-German tactician has recorded little or no success as Nigeria’s coach, so far.

The Franco-German football tactician is on the verge of inking a new deal with the NFF amidst all the conditions laid out in the proposed deal, including living in Nigeria to monitor potential Super Eagles players in the domestic league and being paid in the local currency.

However, Odegbami, in an interview with Plus TV Africa, monitored by allnigeriasoccer.com, noted that Rohr has failed and does not deserve a new contract.

”I don’t know about the plot to send him packing, I have been an advocate of the end of foreign coaches in Nigerian football and I stand by that,” said Odegbami.

“It is very insensitive of people at this time in our history, considering where we are now, with the coronavirus opening our eyes to the new realities of the world, for us to continue to go back to something that has failed us.”

The highlight of Odegbami’s interview was when he revealed that English-based scout of Nigerian descent, Tunde Adelakun was the one doing most of the job assigned to Rohr.

“Gernot Rohr didn’t succeed; he took all that money didn’t spend his time in this country.