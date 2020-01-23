Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traders in Anambra have urged Governor Willie Obiano to relief some of his commissioners for the dereliction of duties.

The traders, under the aegis of Concerned Traders of Anambra State (CTAS), made the call, yesterday, alleging that some of the commissioners had overstayed their usefulness with their activities being counter-productive and source of embarrassment to the state.

The group decried the demolition of markets and plazas with attendant destruction of traders’ wares as not in the best interest of the state and called for the sack of the Commissioners for Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation, Mr. Uchenna Okafor for underperformance.

“That is not how to welcome the traders in a new year. It is callous. We want to bring to the notice of the Governor Obiano that the current job by the Commissioner for Commerce is to tarnish the image of the governor and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),” the traders said.

Interim chairman of Concerned Traders, Chief Ikenna Okoye, at a priers conference in Onitsha said their investigation showed that the current demolition exercise and destruction of traders’ goods at Madueke and Archbishop Heerey Streets were carried out by the same criminals that the Governor had vowed to flush out from the state.