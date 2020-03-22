All Progressives Congress candidate in Bayelsa, David lyon, has called on his supporters to eschew violent conduct as a result of the Supreme Court judgment which ousted him as the governor-elect of the state.

Lyon, at the weekend, returned to a rousing welcome by supporters and well-wishers that thronged his residence at Igbogene, Yenagoa, the state capital since February when he left following the judgment that aborted his inauguration as governor.

Lyon thanked the people for their show of support and solidarity after the Supreme Court judgment.

Speaking while receiving different groups of supporters and party faithful who paid him solidarity visits at his Igbogene residence in Yenagoa and country home in Olugbobiri community of Southern Ijaw local Government Area, he reiterated his call for peace and good conduct by APC members in the state.

He said he was overwhelmed by the love and concerns shown by Bayelsans over the unfortunate Supreme Court judgment and urged them to remain calm and law-abiding even in the face of provocative comments and statements in the media by mischief-maker.

He encouraged them to be supportive of one another in view of the prevailing harsh economic conditions in the country emphasizing that a collective spirit will continue to keep bonds of oneness alive.

Lyon commended the Federal government for the bold initiatives to urgently take drastic measures in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus in the country and emphasised the need to initiate rapid test centres at designated ports of entry into the country.