From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The 32 sacked technologists at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti have pleaded with the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, to stop the institution’s authorities from appealing the judgement of the Industrial Court that reinstated them.

The university had on December 5, 2019 disengaged the workers but the Court, had on December 8, 2020 ordered reinstatement of the workers, saying the manner of their sack was ‘unlawful, null and void’ since their appointment ‘enjoys statutory favour after having their appointments confirmed by the university council.

They made the plea in a letter to the governor titled, ‘Re: Judgment and reinstatement of EKSU 32 technologists, issues arising and plea for consideration’ dated January 11, 2021 and signed by Joshua Ogundipe and Ayodeji Ayiti, on Thursday.

The sacked workers, said they were elated with the industrial court judgment and preparing to resume to their duty posts, which they appealed to the government should be made seamless and unhindered.

“Unfortunately, this was truncated upon the receipt by our counsel ‘s notice seeking for leave of appeal’ and ‘an order for stay of execution at the appellate court and industrial court respectively.

The technologists said that the request to the governor and halting the appeal process “will bring back our means of livelihood and that of our families and dependants; it will also allow us to continue to make positive impact on the overall development of the university while advancing in career.”

They said that their resort to court was following the university’s insistence that their appointment was irregular and that there was no money to foot their wage bill and the failure of the steps they took so far.

The technologists added: “Your Excellency, to press for our reinstatement, we made contacts and pleaded to well-meaning persons in the society including religious and traditional rulers within and outside the state.

“Part of such was the request made to Ekiti State House of Assembly to look into our unjust disengagement and also letters to you, Your Excellency before we opted to file for a suit at the Akure Division of NICN based on your advice.

“The Public Complaints Committee of the EKHA listened to complaints and appeals of group and persons that have presented their cases of disengagement before her. It might interest you that the defense/presentation of the Registrar/Secretary to the Council as well as the Vice Chancellor seems incoherent and a distant disparity from the true state of things in EKSU.”