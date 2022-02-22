JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The sacked chief of staff to Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ephraim Inyang-eyen, has expressed appreciation to his former boss and kinsman for the opportunity he was given to serve as commissioner for works and later as his chief of staff.

In a press release made available to Daily Sun a few hours after his sack was announced, Inyang-eyen said he was grateful to Udom for finding him worthy to hold the two positions in his administration. “And I am pleased I made a positive impact while I served.”

“Let me also thank colleagues whom I served with in the State Executive Council and by extension the larger Exco for their support and encouragement during my time as both Commissioner for Works and Chief of Staff.

“I equally thank the good people of Akwa Ibom State for availing me the opportunity to have served them in the two capacities so mentioned. I’m deeply grateful.

“Let me restate my loyalty to His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel and my unflinching support for his completion agenda.

“I wish to state emphatically that I’ll continue to work for the betterment of our dear state wherever I find myself in future. My love for the state and our people remains unquenchable.” He writes.