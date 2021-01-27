Imo State Government, yesterday, declared the sacked chairman of Nigeria labour Congress (NLC), Austin Chilakpu, is an impostor, sponsored by politicians to betray the workers.

Chilakpu was removed on Monday as chairman by thousands of Imo workers who accused him of maladministration and working against their interest.

He was immediately replaced by Ndubuisi Uchehara, who by yesterday had assumed office at the Labour House, on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

However, the government debunked the allegation by the sacked chairman that 17,000 workers and pensioners were being owed in the state.

In a press conference in Owerri, Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said Chilakpu was the greatest enemy of Imo workers, adding that he was actually disconnected with many affiliate unions of the congress that never had confidence in his leadership.

According to him, apart from being hired by opposition politicians to lie against government, the former chairman was ignorant of the status of workers because he had since retired from service.

The commissioner said it was curious that a man who claimed to be leading workers did not even know the number of those who have been paid up to date.

He said contrary to the number being bandied by Chilakpu, government has paid all verified workers and pensioners up to last December.

“Even the new chairman of NLC confirmed that to journalists yesterday,” he said.

He said the few who had problems with the automation process have been encouraged to sort out the matter through the personal identification form all workers have been asked to fill.