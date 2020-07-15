Prior to the transfer saga concerning Victor Osimhen, the Lille striker has replaced his agent after the first one allegedly tried to work out bonuses for himself and not the player.

The sacked agent had now threatened to drag Osimhen to court, according to Football Italia.

Football Italia sources close to Osimhen confirmed that it was on account of this issue that the striker turned down Napoli last week.

However, that had since been sorted out with the arrival of a new agent.

Now those same sources confirmed – as was also reported by RAI Sport and CalcioNapoli24 – that the previous agent was trying to negotiate extra bonuses for himself rather than focusing on the best deal for the player.

Radio Punto Nuovo also reported that Osimhen has joined the negotiations on Lille President, Gerard Lopez’s yacht off the coast of Sardinia.