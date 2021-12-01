A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, yesterday, sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) executive loyal to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, declared that Ganduje’s APC Exco/group did not hold ward and local government congresses, and, therefore, granted all of the reliefs sought by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s faction.

A member of the APC, with 17, 980 members, was the plaintiff in the case, while the defendants were the APC, Mai- Mala Buni, Caretaker Chairman; Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary; and the Independent National Electoral Commission, as the fourth defendant.

Parallel congresses were held in Kano, with Abdullahi Abbas emerging as the Ganduje-led group’s chairman, while Ahmadu Haruna Zago emerged as the Shekarau-led group’s chairman.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Mauzu declared that the Plaintiffs were the duly, valid, proper, by the defendants’ authentic and democratically elected and ought to be recognised by the Defendants.

Meanwhile, APC in Kano, has said that yesterday’s ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified the congress of the party in the state only affects the Ward congresses and not the State or Local Government executives.

A statement, signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the party structure in the state is still recognised by the national headquarters of the party.

He said the party has appealed the Federal High Court judgement and asked for a stay of action on the matter.

The commissioner appealed to party members to remain calm and carry on with their responsibilities as dictated by the constitution of the party.

