Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Christrian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has challenged Northern Governors who were re-elected during the 2019 General Elections to ignore personal pleasure and confront insecurity poverty, unemployment in the interest of survival of the masses.

He noted that once unemployment, insecurity is taken care of, the challenges confronting the region will be history.

Rev. Pam disclosed this at the weekend in Jos while addressing people on his return from Northern CAN meeting in Kaduna, where he was re-elected for another three years as Northern CAN Chairman.

“I wish that Northern Governors should learn from what is happening in Dubai; when you go outside the country you will understand that their system is working but I don’t know why our Government here cannot do the same,” he said.

“Governors should ignore personal pleasure in the interest of the people. They should concentrate on providing employment because if there is employment opportunities, the youths will not channel their energy to destructive venture.

“If there is employment, insecurity will go and we will have numerous investors who will come to the North and invest for our good.”

He challenged the Federal Government to take proactive steps in securing the country’s borders, which has been left uncheck and has contributed to the current security crisis.

Rev. Pam said government at all level must rise against the prosecution of Christrians across the country.

“I must confess that we came on board at a time Northern Christians were facing serious persecution in most states of the North, especially over the attacks on churches and places of worship on Sundays in the far Northern, North-East and Central states of the North.

“We took the assignment and the mandate you gave us to unite the body of Christ in the North seriously in the last 3 years, resulting in remarkable achievements we have made in our assignment.

“Within the 3 years under review, we have been able to put a befitting secretariat for our body in Kaduna and equally purchased a vehicle for the use of the secretariat management for easy movement from one place of assignment to the other.”