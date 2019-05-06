Gyang Bere, Jos and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has challenged Northern governors, who were re-elected to ignore personal pleasure and confront insecurity poverty, unemployment in the interest of survival of the masses.

He noted that once unemployment and insecurity were addressed, the challenges confronting the region will be history.

Pam disclosed this at the weekend in Jos, the Plateau State capital while addressing people on his return from Northern CAN meeting in Kaduna where he was re-elected for another three years as Northern CAN Chairman.

“I wish that Northern governors should learn from what is happening in Dubai; when you go outside the country you will understand that their system is working but I don’t know why our government here cannot do the same.

“Governors should ignore personal pleasure in the interest of the people. They should concentrate on providing employment because if there is employment opportunities, the youths will not channel their energy to destructive venture.

“If there is employment insecurity will go and we will have numerous investors who will come to the North and invest for our good.”

He challenged the Federal Government to take proactive steps in securing the nation’s boarder that has been left uncheck which has contributed to the current security challenges.

The CAN chairman charged governments at all levels to rise against the prosecution of Christians across the country.

“I must confess that we came on board at a time Northern Christians were facing serious persecution in most states of the north, especially over the attacks on churches and places of worship on Sundays in the far Northern ,North- East and Central states of the North.

“We took the assignment and the mandate you gave us to unite the body of Christ in the North seriously in the last 3 years, resulting in remarkable achievements we have made in our assignment.

Meanwhile, a Kaduna-based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Augustine Isek, has linked many of Nigeria’s problems to psychological poverty of the leaders and the leads.

He stated this as keynote speaker during the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of International Confederation of the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul National Council of Nigeria, which ended yesterday at Saint Annes, Kaduna.

Speaking on the theme: “The poor: sacrament of the presence of Christ’’, the Catholic priest said unless Nigerians disabused their mind and see themselves as solution to their environmental problems, the country would continue to take two steps forward, ten backward.

“Psychology of every man is the engine house for changing his environment. The moment our mind is renewed, our environment too will renewed. We should stop shifting blames. We should be generator of change at individual capacity. The problem is that, our mentality is generally dependency.’’