By Damilola Fatunmise

Fast rising UK-based Nigerian entertainer, Enny Allison is a bundle of talent. He sings, acts, dances and anchors events.

As an actor, he has featured in some soaps and movies both home and abroad. In this interview, Enny reveals how the journey began plus the good, the bad and many more.

Tell us about your growing up

My growing up has been a life of struggle, hard work and achieving a lot.

How did you venture into acting?

To be honest, acting has always been my passion since my teenage years. I grew up around entertainment legends like the late Gbenga Adeboye, Toba Opaleye and Kola Olawuyi. One of my brothers worked with them in the ‘90s and as a young boy, I used to follow him to the studios where I sat listening and observing what they did. Sometimes, they would visit and hold meetings in our house. My mum always entertained them with her delicious food, which they always looked forward to. I also looked forward to seeing them.

How many movies have you featured in?

I started appearing in soap operas in the UK through an agency, PHA. I featured as a backup actor in Coronation Street and Holly Oaks. I also appeared in a few adverts in the UK including for a gambling company called Paddy Power. I equally did some modelling jobs.

Have you produced any movie yet?

Yes, I am an executive producer of a movie I did in conjunction with Jaiye Kuti in 2019. The movie was jointly produced with Hamzart Abolore, who is also a UK resident. The movies are Ninu Awon Orun and Odi Owo.

Aside acting, what else do you do for a living?

I run a unisex hairdressing business in Manchester, UK. It has been in existence for fifteen years now.

You are an actor, singer and presenter, which of these is your first love?

Acting is like a therapy for me. I must say being an actor is my favourite. Being on movie set gives me a sense of happiness and fulfillment.

As a UK-based Nigerian actor, what do you think you are missing?

I am missing out of doing more acting. Although, I have been able to produce many movies, we have two more coming out soon. The benefit of staying abroad is being able to be with my family, running and controlling my business. Nigeria is my first home. I visit Nigeria regularly.

Who is your crush in the movie industry?

When I was in my ‘20s, it has always been Omotola Jalade. Who wouldn’t have a crush on her? She is so talented and very hot.

Who are those you look up to in the industry?

I am always excited whenever I see actors like Charles Olumo popularly known as Agbako, Segun Arinze, Alex Osuji, Pete Edoche, Jide Kosoko, and Adebayo Salami and I must mention my mentor and boss, Jaiye Kuti.

What is your relationship with Jaye Kuti?

Jaye Kuti is my boss, mentor and a very good sister. She is an amazing woman and a fun to be with. She puts me through lots of acting tactics. She helped me in my acting career. She has always been there for me.

What lessons has life taught you?

Life has taught me a lot. It has taught me how to be a strong man, a goal getter, and to aspire and achieve.

I have been able to achieve most things by being persistent, committed, focused and prayerful.

How do you handle your female fans?

I handle my female fans like I handle all other fans. My fans express how much I am being appreciated and I also cherish them. There is no difference, be it male or female, they all mean a lot to me. They make me more ambitious, boost my morale and want me to do more to entertain them. Without my fans, there is zero fun and zero entertainment.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done for love?

On two occasions, I offered my dinner to my ex-girlfriend and slept hungry. It was late in the night and we were both starving. But I pretended I was not starving and gave her my food. That night, I couldn’t sleep as hunger hit me hard. Then one day, it was raining and rain was filtering into the bus through the side window where my ex-girlfriend sat. I took off my shirt and used it to cover the window so she won’t get soaked. I got home that day soaked and feeling feverish. My mum asked what had happened to me as I was shaking with cold. Later that week, I felt sick. So, thinking about all these reminds me of how much of a gentle man I’ve been. I could have handled both situations in another way.

Are you living the life of your fairytale?

Fairytale? I wouldn’t say yes or no. We all aspire to be the best we can be and live our dreams. I have achieved a few things but I still have some dreams I wish to come true.

What do you do that makes you this fit?

I love going to the gym. Keeping fit has always been my passion and of course, eating and staying healthy is a must for me. I do a lot of workout and weightlifting etc. Sometimes I can be very lazy but I still manage to keep on top of the game.

What projects are you working on at the moment?

Right now, I am very busy. I have lots of projects I am working on. Apart from shooting and producing movies, I am working on my musical career as well. I am cooking up something in that aspect with a top Nigerian artiste. My fans should expect a lot more from me.