The name “Miwa Signature Palace” is seen as a haven that could bring succour to men and women having sexual issues, because the Lady of the Manor, Akinola Oluwatomiwa Balqees, has made a name for herself in the trade. Her success in the area is obvious from all the affluence around her and the splendour of her beauty. But the electrical engineer turned sex therapist has lived through tears and pain to be where fate and fortune have taken her.

Recounting the uphill journey to the summit, she said: “I tell people it’s a calling. Not everyone has the balls to go into aphrodisiac business. Abroad, it is a norm, but in Nigeria, you are tagged a prostitute.

“I started selling aphrodisiac in my second year in the university and I was shy when people got to know. I was tagged the “juju seller” and I would cry myself to bed. I skipped a whole semester; I had to rebrand my life and develop a thick skin. It’s not for the weak. It was challenging; it was only reviews from customers that encouraged me. We conquered anyway. The business is wide and I’m still learning but yet the best in the game. I’ve lost friends and my private life is no longer private but thank God we are at the pinnacle of this business. Sometimes, my male customers can be very difficult to deal with. They try to take advantage during consultations; they ask if they can try the products on me first. But the storm is wearing off and we are not only known all over Nigeria but also abroad.

“Most of my products are of international standard. The ones locally produced are acquired directly from the source. I have the best suppliers. My bestseller is TFK powder; it’s an addictive sweetener that benefits both partners. Adodun soap is a native soap from Ikare in Ondo State; it is for sweetening, bonding and tightening,” she added.

She’s known as the Kayanmata Goddess because her secret weapon is the Kayanmata herb. Miwa said she got to learn about it from her instructor who was teaching about skincare products. For someone who had a dream to end marriage and relationship breakups, the Miwa Signature Palace boss took the opportunity with both hands.

“Kayanmata is a Hausa word, meaning ‘Women’s things’. They are herbs used to enhance sexual pleasure. Kayanmata is the same as aphrodisiac – anything that is used to stimulate sexual pleasure. I’m called the Kayanmata Goddess because my products speak for themselves and people value my knowledge. I understand what I do and above all, I have a pretty face. I heard about Kayanmata from my instructor who then was teaching me how to produce skincare products. I picked interest in it because of my parents’ separation; I had the vision to mend all broken homes.”

Apart from using her Kayanmata magic to resolve sexual issues between men and women, Miwa Signature place boss also says she does aromatherapy, which she is fast gaining popularity for.

In the interview she granted recently, she explains what it entails. “Aromatherapy is a pseudoscience based on the usage of aromatic materials, including essential oils, and other aromatic compounds, with claims for improving psychological or physical well-being. A woman’s wellbeing is important. It improves sleep quality, reduces stress, agitation, and anxiety. Few people understand it, but many are less informed,” she said

Akinola Oluwatomiwa Balqees is a native of Ikare, Ondo State. She recalled she started her business in 2014 with skincare products. And then, she ventured into aphrodisiac majorly in 2016. She insists she is known for her major impact in women’s sexual lives. The electrical engineer from the University of Ilorin maintains she is the number one Kayanmata seller in Nigeria and indeed the world. She owns the largest Kayanmata palace in Ilorin, Nigeria and two other branches in Ilorin, Kwara State. She says she plans to open another branch in Lagos and Abuja respectively this year.