The curtains were sadly drawn last week in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, on the fading hopes that the missing 19-year-old Nigerian student, Promise Max Chukwudum, who went missing on November 17, would be found alive.

The Regina Police came up with the sad news that Max’s body was found a kilometre away from his last known location over a month after he failed to return home from an outing.

There was a massive search by the police, the University of Regina and the small Nigerian community here, when the whereabouts of Max reached the distress status.

His father flew in from Nigeria to join in the search and after over a month his body was found, lifeless.

The police believe Max “could have left the party on foot and be looking for shelter from cold temperatures that was freezing at -20 at that time,” reported CTV Regina.

Max was a young, promising lad in his second year as a computer science student at the University of Regina.

Although the Regina Police force, known for their thoroughness, says it is investigating the death, it says “there was no indication Chukwudum’s death was a result of criminal act.”

This is the third death in Canada of Nigerians in school here in three years, and by far the most inexplicable.

The University of Regina is one of the best in Canada and, recently, Nigerians have increased their numbers in its faculties and students. Max, just 19, was already zooming off to the best opportunities here. Was there any carelessness on his part? Were there rules the parents could have set up for him and his younger sister, Chinaza, who is also a student here? Should our children not be properly guided and monitored on a daily basis by their parents? What can parents do to control a child in a society where unlimited freedom is guaranteed for those aged 18 years and above? What lessons can the thousands of patents back home learn on how to keep their children in check from these recent mishaps?

In 2016, Solomon Odekunle, a 21-year-old undergraduate in Ottawa, was stabbed to death in front of Piper’s Bar and Grill in Ottawa around 2:30am on Sunday, November 6.