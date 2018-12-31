Al Jazeera

The daughter of the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein has posted on her Twitter account what she said were the last words her father had for the Iraqi people, four days before his execution on December 30, 2006.

Raghad Hussein, who has been living in Jordan ever since the United States invaded Iraq in 2003, posted the message on the 12th anniversary of her father’s death.

“Oh honourable people, I entrust you and my soul to the merciful Lord, who does not disappoint the honest believer … God is great,” the message read.

It bore the signature of “Saddam Hussein, the President of the Republic and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

The late president was sentenced to death by hanging on the first day of Eid al-Adha, on the order of then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who had insisted the execution be carried out on that particular day.

Earlier this week, Raghad Hussein had broadcast a voice recording where she called on Iraqis to overcome the psychological barriers they had suffered after the 2003 US invasion of the country.

“I hope, dear Iraqis, that our vision for a safer and more stable Iraq will expand,” she said.

She also mentioned that her father’s leadership of Iraq manifested in him being the Arab world’s protector against “Iranian expansionist ambitions.”

