From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman and chief executive officer of Red Brick Homes International Limited, Sade Balogun, has dismissed allegations made by a Lagos-based businesswoman, Adeyinka Igbinoba, wherein she was accused of playing a role in the latter’s travails.

Igbinoba, had in a story, published by a section of the media, claimed that she was brutalised by an estate agent, Mr. Saheed Mosadoluwa. Explaining her role, Balogun said she wanted to play the role of a mediator and resolve the lingering issue, hence her intervention. She said: “All I tried to do was to play the part of an arbitrator between the two parties. Mosadoluwa swore to me he didn’t do it, while Igbinoba said he did it and she has a video of him doing it. I, therefore, asked for the video, so I could confront him with it. I never got the video. The only video she has is the surgery video.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“My role became ‘threat to life and attempted murder of Adeyinka Igbinoba’. I am putting it mildly that I was shocked when I found out. Adeyinka said he did it and she has a video of him doing it. I therefore asked for the video, so I could confront him with it. I never got the video. Nevertheless I pressed for the balance of N15 million from Saheed, less the usual agency fees, but Saheed refused saying that the EFCC case was not withdrawn and more police stations were being brought into the matter. I gave Adeyinka the feedback, not knowing that I had offended her by asking for the video evidence with which I intended to confront Saheed with. She did not produce the said video.

“It’s only reasonable for anyone with such evidence to quickly forward it to support their allegation, especially given the fact that I was trying to help her get back the balance of her money.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .