For the industrialist, Chief Rasak Akanni Okoya, lavish parties are his Shangri-La. His wife, Folasade Noimat, knows this and will be throwing a lavish party to celebrate her sweetheart’s 80th birthday. Though, the man of means will be 80 on Sunday, January 12, 2020, the party will hold in the evening of today, Saturday, January 11, at the billionaire’s sprawling Oluwa Ni Shola Estate in Ajah, Lagos.

It’s obvious growing old with Folasade takes the sting out of old age for the billionaire Chairman of Eleganza Group. More than two decades and still counting, their union couldn’t have been by chance. Undoubtedly, Okoya has changed Folasade’s life in more ways than any can count and the woman never shies away from celebrating her husband whenever the opportunity arises. And the Lagos titled Chief joining the Octogenarian Club couldn’t be more auspicious.

The elegant mother of four beautiful children has sent out three assorted invitation cards currently in circulation among the high and mighty notifying them of the on-coming party to usher her hubby into the landmark age. The beautiful invitation contains an access card, meal card and another for the collection of mementoes. From all indications, and given the scale of Okoya family’s previous parties, today’s ceremony would be epic. Already, the Okoyas would be making history as they have contracted the trio of Nigeria’s Juju music legends —King Sunny Ade; Chief Ebenezer Obey and Sir Shina Peters— to entertain their privileged guests. Already, travel warnings have been sent out to motorists on that Chevron/VGC/Lekki/Ajah axis of the expressway over an expected heavy traffic delays. Those residing in that corridor have been advised to plan their outings very well.

Okoya, the latest Octogenarian and socialite, is married to two dutiful wives— Alhaja Kuburat, the mother of Okoya’s older children, and then Folasade, his younger wife. He is the Aare —traditional Prime Minister—of Lagos, a prestigious title among the numerous high-powered ones he carries. Born on 12 January 1940, Okoya is a real ‘Lagos boy’ as he was born, bred and buttered in the heart of Lagos, popularly called Isale Eko. His Eleganza Group is certainly one of the biggest home-grown conglomerates in Nigeria today.