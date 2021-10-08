Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to move for Almeria striker Umar Sadiq should Harry Kane leave the club.

The England captain is set to ply his trade in North London until the end of the 2021-22 campaign at least, but another scramble for his services is expected to commence next summer.

Spurs could therefore be in the market for a new frontman in 2022, and they have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, who has rejected a new contract at Fiorentina.

However, Fichajes claims that Sadiq has emerged as a target for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who have used a data consulting company to keep tabs on the striker’s performances.

The 24-year-old boasts six goals and three assists from eight games in the La Liga 2 so far this term, while he chalked up 20 goals and seven assists in 38 league appearances last season.

Sadiq is under contract at Almeria until 2025, though, and it would reportedly take a fee of €30m (£25.5m) to sign him next summer.

