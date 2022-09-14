Spanish La Liga side, Real Sociedad has confirmed that injured Nigeria international, Sadiq Umar will begin surgery on Thursday.

The lanky sustained a season-ending injury on Sunday when Real Sociedad played against Getafe in which they ended up losing 2-1.

He was confirmed to have ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament that automatically ruled him out of the season.

“Sadiq Umar will undergo surgery for the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee by Dr Mikel Sánchez next Thursday, September 15, in Gasteiz”, the club confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sadiq has started treatment with physiotherapy and personalised work after suffering torsion in his right knee during Sunday’s La Liga game.

The injury is not as serious as earlier feared, with the MRI done yesterday morning at the Royal Football Society Medical Service (SAD, showing a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a subsidiary lesion of surgical treatment.

Medics will disclose the length of time the Nigeria international will spend on the sidelines in the next few days, according to a statement by the club.