Gyang Bere, Jos

Eight days after the collapsed of a three-storey building that claimed 12 lives including the landlord, Alh. Kabiru Lawal Nalele, his 80-year-old mother, Fatima Binta Nalele, has also died.

Fatima was said to have been sick for five years but died eight days after Kabiru was buried in the collapsed building for four hours before his body was recovered.

“We are sad to announce that the 80-year-old mother of the landlord, Fatima Binta Nalele, died eight days after her only male child, Alh. Kabiru Lawal Nalele died in the collapsed building.

“She has been sick for about five years but the death of her son contributed to her death. She has been restless since the incident.”

In a press statement issued by the family in Jos on Thursday and signed by Lawal Salisu Nalele, the family appreciated the intervention of relevant agencies that rushed promptly to the scene of the building and saved several lives.

The statement said the prompt intervention of the search-and-rescue team of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and International Red Cross rescued four members of the family.

The family regretted the loss of eight members including the 58-year-old landlord, Kabiru Nalele, two daughters who were pharmacists, two children and three women, while five other persons also died.

It acknowledged the condolences of President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, Jama’atu Nasiru Islam (JNI) Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sen. Jeremiah Useni and professional bodies for standing by the family during the trial period.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, JNI, CAN, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Policy, NEMA, SEMA, Red Cross and the state Fire Service for their swift response.

“We are full of gratitude to the teaming youths in Plateau State who actively used their energy, resources and took the risk of participating in saving lives and properties during the sad incident; may God reward you abundantly.”