Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Sadness has enveloped the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State.

Most of the APC members who had locked down the town and booked all hotels in anticipation of the inauguration of Chief David Lyon are now in total despair.

At the Ayallah Hotels where the members of the party were being mobilised for tomorrow’s event, many of the party members insisted that the PDP cannot be declared winner of the election.

A youth leader in the party, Mr Preye Agama led some scores of youths to protest on the express road before retreating back to Ayallah Hotel.