George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

DETERMINED to reduce the high maternal and neonatal mortality in the state, Coca -Cola Nigeria Limited in partnership with Medshare Safe Birth Initiative (SBI) has donated multimillion Naira worth of maternal and neonatal medical equipment and supplies to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

This is as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal medical centre, Owerri, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu said that Maternal and Child Health has always remained the focus of the centre with the highest delivery rate of about 4,000 per year.

Speaking at the formal presentation ceremony, at the weekend, Dr. Achigbu confirmed that the centre had taken delivery of two 40 feet container loads of medical equipment and consumables free of charge.

According to Achigbu, “Maternal and Child health is an area of strong focus for the FMC, Owerri because we have arguably one of the highest patient turnout country-wide, as well as one of the highest delivery rates of nearly 4000 per year.”

The Chief Medical Director who commended the SBI by Coca- Cola corporation and its partner Medshare donating life- saving medical equipment to medical centre noted that “infrastructural growth of the Hospital has been far outstripped by the growth in clientele along with this, is also a huge demand for equipment with which to offer many high medical-surgical interventions for which the centre is blessed with staff that possess the needed clinical skills.