Merit Ibe

Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) has donated six boats and equipment to the Lagos State Government through the Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Waterways Authority (LASWA).

FBRA Vice Chairman, Adekunle Olusuyi, who led the delegation of the alliance, expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far with the partnership with Lagos State government through LAWMA and LASWA.

“The alliance aims to turn the current challenge of plastic waste in Nigeria into an opportunity to create jobs and commercial activity by improving the collection and recycling of plastics even on our waterways,” he said.

The donation, which took place at the Ikoyi Jetty of the LASWA office yesterday, according to Amaka Onyemelukwe, FBRA’s technical lead, signifies the official kick off of the partnership between the alliance and the Lagos State government against the background of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last year.

Under the MoU, FBRA will provide funding for equipment, gears and personnel training, while Lagos State will be responsible for structural civil works, managing execution, personnel, waste sorting centres and enforcement. Also, FBRA and Lagos State will jointly fund public awareness campaigns and advocacy on appropriate packaging waste and disposal systems.

Amaka said the project will create awareness and awaken the consciousness of the public on the need to rid the waterways of marine plastic and waste.

“The long term objective is to have our waterways cleared of all sorts of marine waste and when this is done, we would have a safe and clean waterways where all habitats of aquatic life would be sustained and our water transportation would be seamless as canvassed by the government,” she said.

LAWMA’s Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, commended FBRA and the partnership, noting that, “it will add value to the ultimate goal of having a clean waterway in the metropolis if not total but definitely to the barest minimum.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Belinda Aderonke, who was represented by Collins Oluyomi, lauded the initiative of the partnership championed by FBRA.

She stressed that the initiative would reduce waste on the waterways and equally serve as means of awareness, sensitisation, education of the citizens and residents of Lagos State.