By Chinelo Obogo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Stand Against Female Marginalisation and Abuse (SAFEMA), has revealed that it would host a contest tagged, ‘Miss Enterprise Africa’, aimed at empowering women with the skills and resources to make a living.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, the Project Coordinator of SAFEMA, Fisayo Ajayi, said the beauty pageant, which is focused on entrepreneurship, was set up to help as a way to help women get the needed skills and resources to run their businesses successfully.

She revealed that experts from different fields would be on hand to coach the shortlisted candidates and they would also have the oppourtunity to present their business plans and get funding for them.

‘Successful applicants will be required to develop and present a business plan, amongst other activities, with the overall best emerging as winner with a cash prize of $1000 to start up the presented business and sponsored trip to Kigali, Rwanda. Winners in other categories will get consolation prizes and funding opportunities,” she said.

Ola Ajibola who is the founder of SAFEMA, an initiative of PRMP Digital Limited, said the event is a contest for young, beautiful, culture-oriented and business savvy girls between the ages of 18 to 29, who are ambitious, passionate and have start-up or business ideas that are scalable.

