By Chinelo Obogo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Stand Against Female Marginalisation and Abuse (SAFEMA), has revealed that it would host a contest tagged, ‘Miss Enterprise Africa’, aimed at empowering women with the skills and resources to make a living.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, the Project Coordinator of SAFEMA, Fisayo Ajayi, said the contest was set up to help as a way to help female entrepreneurs get the needed skillset and resources to thrive.

She revealed experts from different fields would be on hand to coach the shortlisted candidates and they would also have the opportunity to present their business plans and that the winner of the contest will be given $1000 and a trip to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda while the winners in other categories would also be compensated.

“The main thing that the contestants are expected to do is to develop a business plan and present it to a team of experts who will judge and decide a winner. The winner will go home with $1000 and a trip to Kigali. The first and second runner ups would also get prizes. This contest will kick off on November 27 to 28 and the registration is free. We intend on registering 1000 girls between the ages of 18 and 29 and then shortlist them to 100, then further down to 20. There would be lectures from experts from different fields and winners would emerge from the tasks that they would be given. We would link them to our SAFEMA projects. The grand finale would be on December 12.”

The founder of SAFEMA, Kola Ajibola, revealed that those who would be shortlisted would be between the age of 18 and 29 and that registration is free.

“The SAFEMA project is our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and it is solely funded by us. We are focused on using our voices to empower women and ensure gender equality and inclusion. We have gone round to schools, market places and churches educating women on cervical cancer, female genital mutilation and encouraging them that being a female child does not prevent them from achieving what they want to be. Our core focus is on the girl child and women.

“This contest is designed to give these young girls a platform to get business intelligence. Applicants should have 25 percent beauty, 15 percent cultural orientation and for you to be smart. There would be a boot camp which would be like a business school setting where we would bring in industry experts that would give lectures on different topics. At the end of lectures, exams would be held every day and the person with the highest score wins. There would be no external voting to prevent manipulation or to influence votes. The candidates would bring their business ideas and defend it before the experts and those who win would be rewarded,” he said.

