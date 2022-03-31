By Adewale Banjo

The ogun State Government is poised to fight activities of intruders in its forest reserves.

Commissioner for Forestry, Tunji Akinosi, disclosed that government was proposing a draft to the House of Assembly to regulate activities in the state forest reserves.

He said: “The draft was earlier forwarded to the Assembly, but withdrawn on the advice of Governor Dapo Abiodun, who said there were clauses contained in it which if implemented might not serve as punitive measures to offenders.

“The ministry is currently working on a draft to be forwarded to the House of Assembly to checkmate the excesses of illegal activities in the forest reserves.

“Once we are through, the same document will be sent to the Assembly for passage into law.

On the World Forest Day with the theme, “Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption,” he said: “This will increase awareness about the unprecedented roles forests play in sustaining lives on the planet.

“It is an avenue to reflect on ways to curb illegalities, particularly on tree felling, log conversion, hunting and farming in the state forest reserves.

“Forests are the major source of wealth for human beings, through the provision of raw materials for construction and scientific research, natural habitat and shelter for animals, as well as food for man.

“If well harnessed, it will mitigate the effects of climate change.

The public should to take advantage of forestry opportunities in the sustenance of livelihood.”

The ministry’s press officers, Kayode Oduyebo and Mosunmola Shobo, made this known in Abeokuta during interaction with Ogun State Information Service correspondents, to mark World Forest Day.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Forestry, Tunde Taiwo, called for proper maintenance of forests to prevent erosion, global warming and other natural disasters.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Lateef Benson, advised people to cultivate the habit of preserving the forest reserves to prevent depletion of Ozone layers and other natural disasters, as well as ensure replant of trees appropriately.