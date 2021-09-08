By Steve Agbota

APM Terminals Apapa last week hosted truck drivers plying the terminal and sensitised them on safety as part of events to mark its 2021 Global Safety Day.

The event, held at the Lilypond Truck Park, Ijora, Lagos, also featured a series of safety talks and the presentation of over 1,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the truckers. The PPE was made up of 800 reflective vests, 800 packets of nose masks, 40 pairs of safety boots, 40 hard hats, 40 pieces of rain gear, 40 pairs of rain boots and 1000 key rings.

The APM Terminals Global Safety Day is an annual international awareness-raising campaign to promote safe and secure working environment for workers and other stakeholders at the port.

The theme of the 2021 Global Safety Day is “We Lead With Care”. The Chief Operating Officer and Head of Terminal, APM Terminals, Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said safety remains the operator’s watchword.

“Safety is our licence to operate and we have kept that as our watchword. We want everyone that come to work in our premises to be safe and return home without any incident,” Knudsen said.

Addressing the truck drivers at the event, the Head of Safety, APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo, said the event was organised to engage truck drivers with a view to reminding them of relevant safety rules and encourage them to abide by the rules.

“Most of you have wives and children and if you get injured, you won’t be able to work and provide financial support for your family members. So please obey safety rules to be able to work effectively,” he said.

Ugwuagbo highlighted the importance of the safety rules instituted at the terminal and which he said the truck drivers must adhere to.

“Truck drivers are very important to us. Without truck drivers, containers cannot be moved. Truck driving is a very delicate job in that if care is not taken, anything can happen. The terminal is not a place you walk around as you please. It is a place that has heavy containers, equipment, and other heavy objects.

“At APM Terminals, we lay strong emphasis on the safety of individuals that work in the terminal. We cannot do it alone, and that is why we say truck drivers must be aware of our safety rules.”

