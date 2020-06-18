The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, on Thursday said event centres, hoteliers, clubs and other business operators would not need to pay any fee before reopening for business.
Mojola, who said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, noted that the commission had also not requested for any payment of such fees from them.
He said that the attention of the Commission had been drawn to a message that hotel and restaurant owners were required to pay various sums of money to enable them reopen for business.
According to him, the commission has neither issued any message nor authorised any person or group of persons to send such message on its behalf.
“For purpose of clarity, it is again reiterated that the Register to open exercise is absolutely FREE.
“NO business owners, including hoteliers, restaurants and club owners should pay to anybody for that purpose.
“For further clarification, please contact the Lagos State Safety Commission on 08181002233, 07044228513, 08113849443,” he said. (NAN)
Leave a Reply