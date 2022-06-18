From JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE), Mr. Akaninyene Edet Ekong, has called on the State Houses of Assembly to enact laws for the establishment of Safety Commissions across all states in Nigeria.

Ekong who made the call on Friday during the 2022 Annual Public Lecture on “Advancing Safety Engineering for Sustainable Development” organized for the Investiture of Isaac Aruya Aikoroje as the new Chairman of the Delta State Chapter of NISafetyE, tasked safety engineers as well as all safety practitioners and professional bodies to lobby the political class in order to engender a robust and better safety culture in Nigeria through legislation in line with ILO guidelines .

He expressed concern over the various engineering failures in Nigeria due to the assumed use of quacks, stressing that the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE) as a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) was established to foster safety in engineering systems and practice with enforceable ‘codes’ and ‘standards’ for all workplaces in Nigeria.

He also called on government as a matter of urgent public safety to place a ban on the use of cell phones in gas/petrol stations by the attendants as this could lead to fire/ explosion in these facilities.

The NISafetyE National Chairman however appealed to all engineers to put their collaborative efforts to ensure that only NSE/COREN registered engineers are engaged and involved in projects based on their professional disciplines so as to avert engineering failures which have led to major disasters with loss of lives, assets and damage to the environment.

He also used the occasion which took place in Warri, Delta State, to call for synergy with the practitioners and developers in the building/environment industry, the political class and particularly, the legislatures for the rebirth of a serene safety culture in Nigeria through the use of qualified engineers in projects and the establishment of a safety regulatory agency, otherwise known as Safety Commission.

Ekong, who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (FNISafetyE ) as well as Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE) explained that the theme of the November 3-4 2022 National Conference in Lagos: “Safety in Engineered Systems; Ensuring Sustainability through Engineering Codes and Standards” was deliberate with the aim of preventing further engineering related failures such as in construction, process safety, manufacturing, transportation, among others.

