The National Chairman-elect of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers, Mr Akaninyene Ekong, has called for the establishment of the institution in all states in the northern part of Nigeria to ensure the safety of the industrial environment all over the country.

Speaking while paying a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero last weekend at emir’s place in Kano, Ekong reasoned that the professional engineering body could not be truly national without engineers from the north as members, to foster unity of purpose, development and peace as has been maintained in his home state Akwa Ibom.

‘We want to expand the frontiers of safety engineering practice and NISafetyE to the North hence our consideration of Kano State which is a commercial/industrial hub as a Chapter of NISafetyE,’ he said.

He also explained that the perculiar nature of Kano with high level commerce and industrial processes requires a safety commission to regulate, monitor and ensure compliance to safety standards.

Ekong, who is a fellow of the instructions ( FNISafetyE) therefore sought the blessings of His Royal Highness, the Emir, as he works towards establishing chapters of the institution in the North.

While thanking the Emir for his kindness in accepting to see him and his delegation at very short notice, Ekong prayed for the Emir’s health /safety and for his dynasty, emphasizing that he came to pay respect to him as the Emir of Kano and as a national traditional leader.

Ekong introduced himself to the Emir and the Kano Emirate Council as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE) from Akwa Ibom State and some members on his entourage as Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers Kano branch, Mr Tijjani Dayyabu, NSE Kano branch Exco members, Mr Hauwa Ibrahim Khaleel of the Association of Professional Women Engineers in Nigeria(APWEN), other Senior engineers and representatives of Young Engineers Forum, Kano.

Engr Ekong further stated that his coming to Kano and to the Palace of the Emir is historical.

He requested that His Royal Highness grace his investiture and swearing-in ceremony on the 5th of February 2022 in Uyo Akwa Ibom State as a Royal Father of the Day.

In response His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano in his remarks welcomed the incoming National Chairman NISafetyE and his delegation from NSE Kano Chapter.

He commended the courage and foresight of the Incoming National Chairman in repositioning the Institution.

His Highness said ‘You are leading the Institution today not because you are the most senior or brilliant Engineer, but because you were chosen by God.

“I congratulate you on your appointment as the National Chairman NISafetyE. I will ensure Northern Safety Engineers are incoporated in your institution as this will help in developing Safety competency through your training programs and expanding socio-cultural cooperation and i do hope that your institution will promote unity amongst members’.

He said if safety engineers fail to do their duties it would have serious consequences as seen in engineering related failures where safety engineers were not consulted, as such safety engineers should be involved with projects

Alhaji Bayero stated that safety is needed in Kano as it is an Industrial hub and assured Ekong of his support.

His Highness stated that he has friends in Uyo and requested that Ekong extend his regards to them and the Northern Community back in Akwa Ibom.