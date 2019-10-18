The Kwara State College of Art and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), has unveiled plans to engage more security personnel for the safety of students and staff of the institution.

The provost of the college, Dr Olokoba Abdullahi, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

Abdullahi said that the measure became necessary to stop unauthorised movement and address the issues of insecurity in the college.

He said that the decision was made following the issue of trespass by villagers, who shared boundary with the institution.

“We tried to block some of the path ways created by the villagers, but they still opened up more, but by the time we employed more security personnel, they will learn to obey the law,” he said.

The provost said that illegal movement could lead to different security challenges, as all forms of atrocities such as robbery and kidnapping could be committed.

He said that the school authority had plans to build hostel accommodation in the school with the help of a private sector.

Abdullahi said that a private developer had proposed to construct a building and lease it for 10 years, after which the building becomes the school property.

“The idea of building hostels in the school compound had been our plan, but due to financial constraint, we could only get accommodation for the students outside the school premises.

Olokoba said that if the school had hostel accommodation within the vicinity, it would enable the college security guard to safeguard the students from any form of security challenges.

On the accreditation of courses, he said that the school had made proper preparation for assessment by the team from the University of Ilorin and the National Board for Technical Education.

He said the University of Ilorin intended to affiliate with the institution.

“We have renovated some of our departments, especially those that are needed for accreditation, such as computer laboratory, radio and television studio, accounting section and the library.

“We are prepared for the accreditation and have done all the necessary things needed with the financial assistance of the state governor,” he said.

NAN reports that the institution benefitted along with other colleges of education from the N250 million given by the Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazak administration.

The fund was to enable the institutions pay outstanding salaries and accredit all their courses. (NAN)