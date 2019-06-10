The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has issued an Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) Certificate to an indigenous company, DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited to enable it carry out airworthiness and serviceability inspection on aircraft operating in the country.

With the NCAA licence, DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited becomes the first Non Destructive Testing (NDT) certificate holder of its kind in Nigeria and the Nigerian regulator expects it to assist in boosting ongoing efforts at flying only air-worthy aircraft in the country.

Speaking to the media after the brief AMO certification ceremony in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ayoola Stephen, explained that the NDT tests are carried out on the aircraft and its components to detect cracks, corrosion and flaws that could be inimical to safety and airworthiness of an airplane.

Said Stephen, “NCAA has given us an AMO on NDT inspection in aviation and this is the first of its kind in this country. The company is now approved to inspect and carry out Non Destructive Testing (NDT) on whole aircraft and aircraft components with a specifications covering Eddy Current Testing, Magnetic Testing, Dye Penetrant and Ultrasonic Testing inspection on all types of aircraft and aircraft components.