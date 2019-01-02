It is not our duty to fight fire; it is the duty of fire service personnel. The duty of the traders is to put some measures on ground such as making sure that water is always available and buying fire extinguishers. So, in case of any fire incident, it is the duty of the fire fighters to come and help us put out the fire, our duty is to inform them on time of any fire outbreak. I want to use this opportunity to urge the firemen to be ever ready and on standby at all times; make sure their vehicles are okay, have diesel and water in their vehicles so that we are not told stories in the event of any emergency throughout the festive period. I believe strongly, just like I said before, that we will not record any fire incident this time.

As market leader, how would you describe this business year compared to others?

I know what business is all about; this year may favour me and it might not favour you; that’s the situation. If you want me to describe it, it will be personal, as it pertains to me and not on general perspective but based on my own assessment. If you are talking about turnover because, the governor has provided security of lives and property in Anambra state; I can tell you that people are coming from far and near to buy goods in the state. In my own private assessment, this year is good but we pray that next year will be better.

You have at every point praised Governor Obiano; what things did he do for you people in 2018?

First and foremost, I want to commend the governor for the ‘Choose your project’ whereby every market was given opportunity to choose their own project as the need arises and government will provide N10million to fund it to the completion. As we speak, projects are going on while many have completed theirs and chosen new ones for the second batch; courtesy of the governor. I know that over 66 markets have benefited from it. You can see projects springing up everywhere in the state including markets, drilling of boreholes, access roads in some of our major markets; I told you before that the governor donated fire fighting vehicles to the markets. There is change in the market, we shall continue to support the governor for the good job he is doing in the state.