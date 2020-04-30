Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has affirmed that the safety of all health workers in the state during the ravaging Corona virus pandemic remains the priority of his government.

Akeredolu who spoke in his office in Akure while receiving over 500 face masks donated to the state by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, said he would do everything possible to safe the lives of the health workers at this trying time.

Governor Akeredolu while responding to request made by a medical Doctor serving in the state, Olasunkanmi Owolabi that adequate Personal Protective Equipment should be made available to medical and health workers to combat COVID -19, said that his government has enhanced hazard allowance for health workers in the state.

He added that the state government has entered into partnership with reputable insurance companies to provide insurance for the vulnerable people in the state.

“Let me inform you that despite the challenges the countries all over the world are facing in sourcing Personal Protective Equipment, Ondo State government is on top of the situation and we shall stop at nothing to ensure that our health workers are adequately protected.

“As a motivational measure, we have just enhanced the hazard allowance for our health workers. We did not stop at that, we have entered into agreement with reputable insurance companies to provide life cover for those engaged to contain the spread of COVID -19,” he added.