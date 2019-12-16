Scientists discovered that not only could rats be taught how to drive tiny rodent operated vehicles (ROVs), but through the learning process the fur-faced participants actually experienced lowered stress levels.

The study, which was carried out by researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Richmond in Virginia, USA, revealed a healthier stress hormone balance across all participants,in a pattern consistent with an improvement in self-efficacy and emotional resilience.

It is fitting that the theme for International Stress Awareness Week 2019 is ‘Resilience: the power to succeed’, with the International Stress Management Association highlighting the need to cultivate the skills to succeed through ongoing challenges.

How then can we apply the findings of the above-mentioned study to our human experience, to help us cultivate the skills we need to get a handle on our reaction to an engagement with real-life challenges on real-world roads?

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa offers the following tips and advice:

Change your mind-set. Stressing about the unavoidable, the inevitable, and all the things which are out of your control – like rush hour traffic, congestion caused by accidents, faulty traffic lights, or bad weather – is a waste of energy.

Instead of expending all that valuable energy on futile anger and frustration, change your perspective, and learn to channel your focus on things that relax or energise you instead.

Remember, it’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.

Breathe deeply. Breathing exercises can help you stay focused and feeling calm. The one-to-one technique – breathing in and out for the same count with the same intensity – can be very effective. Deep, measured breaths facilitate full oxygen exchange, helping to slow down the rate of your heartbeat and stabilise blood pressure, as opposed to shallow breathing, which doesn’t send enough air to the lowest part of your lungs, causing you to feel anxious and short of breath.

Just always keep your eyes on the road, and take care to ensure you’re not so busy counting breaths that your concentration is compromised.

To be continued…