Safety Travels Ltd has launched a website and mobile app platform for interactive personalised services. The online App integrated with various providers including Amadeues & Thomalex supplies access to over 600 airlines across the globe.

The Safety Travels website ; safetytravels.org is secured with https certificate built with latest modern technologies and hosted on Amazon Servers aimed at giving customers the best secure experience plus maximum satisfaction. According to the Managing Director, Mrs Uchenna Lydia Nwogu, the innovative platforms give the discerning passenger opportunity to book flights from the comfort of the home or office, and at best value prices. Expanding, the General Manager, Evuetaphan Agofure Joseph said the payment platform is powered by paystack for the easiest and secure payments in any currency including Nigerian Naira at the best CBN approved rates.

The mobile App platform and website also provide the customer the chance to not only book flights but also secure best rate hotel accommodation. The Safety Travels mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or from App Store.

