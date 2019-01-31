Louis Ibah

The United States of America Transport Security and Administration (US TSA), has commenced the audit of security and safety infrastructures and processes at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The TSA audit is being carried out by a three-man team comprising, Laura Loya (team leader), Edward Cloniger and Mitch Mankowski.

The team’s visit is to observe the implementation of Aviation Security (AVSEC) measures at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos and to also conduct inspection on recommended TSA security procedures for its air carrier, Delta Air Line which plies the Lagos-Atlanta route.

The US team which arrived Lagos on the January 28, 2019, will conclude their assignment on February 1, 2019.

Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman, while receiving the delegation during a visit to his office pledged the Authority’s cooperation and support towards the accomplishment of its assignment.

Usman told journalists that the visit to assess the safety and security apparatus at Lagos international was “an annual policy visit to countries where American airlines operate.”

He expressed NCAA’s readiness to close in real time any open items or gaps that may be noticed by the TSA team in order to maintain safe flight operations at the Lagos international airport.

“Safety and security is the most crucial elements in civil aviation and the NCAA will continue to collaborate with stakeholders in ensuring safe and secure flight operations in Nigeria,” Usman added.

The Lagos international airport already holds a Category One (CAT 1) Status issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), after a re-certification audit in 2018.

This means that the airport has the requisite safety and security structures to allow direct flight operations between Lagos and any US international airport. The US FAA and TSA are regulatory agencies that exercise safety and security oversight functions in the US. They also work towards safe flight operations between the US and any other country from which airlines fly into the US.