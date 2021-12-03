By Steve Agbota

APM Terminals West Africa Container Terminal Nigeria (WACT), Onne, has recorded a major safety milestone by attaining one million man-hours with no Lost Time Injury (LTI) in its ongoing Phase 2 terminal upgrade and expansion.

WACT recently launched a $110 million Phase 2 upgrade. The upgrade covers the acquisition of three additional Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) to bring the number of MHCs at the terminal to five; acquisition of 20 Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes (RTGs); three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers, an empty container handler, deployment of reefer racks with 600 plugs capacity, as well as paving of current yard and expansion by 13 hectares, new workshop and new terminal gate complex.

A No Lost Time Injury (LTI) means no employee or contractor sustained injury that resulted in the loss of productive work time.

Speaking at an event to mark the major safety milestone at the Onne Port, Rivers State, Senior Project Manager of WACT, Rutger ten-Thij, said: “We have our families at home and so everyone working on the construction site needs to go home safely at the end of the day. One million hours is only a number. To implement the project safely at all levels is our main goal. We need to achieve the whole project without an LTI.

“It is not only a goal for the project team but also for the workers on site, their supervisors, the management team from Vita Constructions and the entire construction team. A high-rise building is coming up.

