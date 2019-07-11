Emma Jemegah, Cairo

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has described the quarter final game against the Bafana Bafana as a very tough game.

The former Warri Wolves player said after the match that they always knew the South Africans would put up a stiff resistance but were confident of beating them.

“We knew they would be difficult but we were prepared for them. I’m happy that we have overcome them but it wasn’t easy. Through teamwork, we are at this stage of the competition and the same effort will see us through the next game,” he said.

On whether he had so far enjoyed his partnership with Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles midfield, the Stoke City player said it was not about a particular player but playing as a collective unit.

“Yes, I’ve enjoyed my partnership with Ndidi but I don’t believe in one man but the team as a collective unit. We’ve done well as a team and I’m happy everything is going well,” he said.