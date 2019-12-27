Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), yesterday, said the Sagamu Interchange Bridge, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be temporarily closed from today.

FRSC Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, told newsmen in Ota that the temporary closure was due to the damage caused by two tankers that caught fire under the bridge on Christmas day.

Two tankers laden with 33,000 litres of petrol each, on Decembe 25, crashed into each other on the outward bound of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under the bridge, close to the FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic.

The sector commander said the FRSC had invited some engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the bridge.

He said the engineers will also confirm whether vehicles could still be plying it due to the intensity of damage done to the section of the bridge.

“The temporary closure is based on their professional advice that the fire had destroyed the integrity of that section of the bridge and it will not be safe for motorists until it had been reinforced,” he said.

Oladele advised the public to avoid the use of that section of the bridge till it had been reinforced.

He urged motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and other sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the bridge until after it would have been repaired and reopened.

The FRSC boss said motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the eastern part through Ijebu-Ode end should detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos-badan Expressway leading to Ogere.

He said they should then make a U-turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos.

Oladele said vehicles coming from Abeokuta and heading to the eastern part through Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge.

He advised them to turn right immediately after Nestle Company Plc to proceed to the expressway leading to Lagos and then make a U-turn after Kara – Sagamu which is after Julius Berger Construction Company Yard, Sagamu.

He said from there, they should reconnect the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Ore-Benin Expressway to continue their journey.

The FRSC sector commander advised motorists to call FRSC toll free number, 122, for further clarifications on the new temporary arrangements.