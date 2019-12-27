The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said that the Sagamu Interchange Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be temporarily closed from today.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the temporary closure was due to repair the damage caused by the two tankers that caught fire there on Christmas day.

The sector commander said that the FRSC had invited some engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the bridge.

“The temporary closure is based on their professional advice that the fire had destroyed the integrity of that section of the bridge and it will not be safe for motorists until it had been reinforced.”

He implored the motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and other sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the bridge until after it would have been repaired and reopened to motorists. The FRSC boss said motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the Eastern part of Nigeria through Ijebu-Ode end should detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere.