Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

Speaking on a television programme, Prof Sagay said: “I will suggest that everybody there should be cleared out so that a permanent board and management can be established in the place that will then be monitored. My view is that everybody should be removed right now.”

Sagay questioned the rationale in not putting in place a substantive board to manage the Commission and supervise the forensic audit, which the president ordered.

“I do not see why forensic auditing cannot take place when you have a regular board. I don’t see the point in having this temporary (Interim Management Committee) which is an anomaly and which has proved to be a disaster.”

Niger Delta groups have also been calling on President Buhari to disband the IMC which was pushed by the Niger Delta Minister,Godswill Akpabio to supervise the forensic audit.

The groups argue that the IMC is illegal since there is no provision for it in the NDDC Act.

In October 2019, President Buhari nominated 15 members for the Governing Board of the NDDC, who were confirmed by the Senate on November 5, 2019.

The ongoing investigation by committees of the Senate and House of Representatives has uncovered questionable actions in the NDDC in the last eight months.