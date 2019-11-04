Sagbama Local Government where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from has thrown its weight behind Senator Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate ahead of the election .

The youth and women groups as well as party supporters thronged the streets of Sagbama, Ebedebiri and Agbere communities flying the party’s flag, drumming and chanting solidarity songs to welcome Dickson, Diri and his running mate, Lawrence Ehwrudajakpo.

Speaking at the PDP campaign rally, Dickson urged the people to arm themselves with their Permanent Voter Cards and vote the umbrella party to ensure sustainable development.

Dickson lamented that in the last five years, the APC has failed to bring about meaningful development in the country.

He said in a free and fair election, the PDP is sure of a landslide victory in the state because the main opposition party has no structures on ground.

He also reiterated the need to shun violence and conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election for the sake of stability.

“ Today, the PDP family, leadership and candidates are here to celebrate and not to campaign. The way you supported me in 2012 and 2015 governorship elections, I want you to extend that same support to Senator Douye Diri by voting PDP on the 16th of November.

“On that day, some people will cry and lament and they have started crying already. They have known already that they have failed. APC is not on ground in this state; they are not in any ward. In a free and fair election, PDP will win fair and square.

“What we have done in 8 years, they couldn’t do 10% of what we have done in five years. They will talk about using security agencies to harass you but don’t worry, election is about using permanent voter cards. What we preach in our politics is non-violence.”

In his remarks,Senator Diri noted that those who are championing the cause of APC in the state frittered the opportunity to attract development to Sagbama and the state in general.

He said Sagbama has remained a PDP area and urged the people to continue to vote to attract more development.