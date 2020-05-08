Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Pa Napoleon Alale, the 80-year –old father of Sagbama Local Government Area council Chairman, Hon Embeleakpo Alale has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The gunmen numbering seven were said to have invaded the country home of the Alales at Agbere community also in Sagbama Local Government Area at the wee hours of Friday abducted the Octogenarian and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically to ensure residents of the community do not come out to disturb them throughout when the operation lasted.

Sources in the community said a member of the Bayelsa Vigilante Force who was on guard at the residence of the Alales had no weapon to resist the assailants and he was shot at close range.

After the operation, the gunmen escaped through their speed boat at the waterside while the villagers rushed the injured vigilante member to the hospital where he is critical condition.

The Press Secretary to the Chairman, Dr Nikade Anderson who confirmed the incident said no contact has been made with the family.

Meanwhile the Bayelsa State Police Command said it has launched manhunt for those that kidnapped Pa Alale.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Asinim Butswat in a statement said all tactical units of the Bayelsa State Police Command have been activated to go after the kidnappers.

The statement read in part “The suspected kidnappers invaded the riverine community of Agbere, through the waterways and kidnapped the victim at his residence on 8 May, 2020 at about 0100 hours. A local Vigilante one Orusomo Aribotari 40 years, who raised alarm and attempted to prevent the kidnappers, was shot on his right leg and left hand. The vigilante was rushed to the hospital and he is responding to treatment. All Tactical units are working on a promising lead to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.”