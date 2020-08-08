Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Governng Council of Bayero University, Kano, has appointed Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.

His appointment was confirmed by the Council at its meeting held on Saturday iand chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman, Bayero University Governing Council, Professor Ibrahim Gambari..

Abbas’s new assignment iwould take effect from Tuesday, August 18, and last for a period of five years, according to the appointment.

The Council acknowledged that it took the decision after considering the submission it recieved from the Selection Board while adding that it exercised the powers conferred on it by Section 4 of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003

Professor Abbas would succeed Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, the out going Vice Chancellor, becoming the 11th Vice Chancellor of the University after the likes of Professor Abubakar Raseed and Professor Attahiru Jega.

Until his present appointment, Abbas was the Deputy Vce Chancellor (Academics) of the University.