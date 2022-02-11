From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and one of its joint ventures partners, Enageed Resources Limited, a Sahara Group Upstream Company and the Edo State government, yesterday, flagged off a 16.7 kilometre Ikpako-Ajoki Road project, a bid to bring development closer to oil bearing communities in the state.

The road project, cut across several oil bearing and agrarian communities of Obatan, Evbuorokho, Ajoki, Abala, Kolokolo and Ajamokha, in Ovia North East and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government areas.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, noted that the objective behind the road construction was to bring development to rural communities.

He explained that the corporation was constructing roads to support communities across the country and promised that the Ikpako-Ajoki Road which would have been done 30 years ago, would be completed on time.

On his part, the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, said the road construction which covers many communities is meant to attract development and investment.

“Today we are celebrating the dawn of new opportunities and it is important to also note that the road is not to promote accessibility only but to join communities together and bring development to them in a sustainable manner”, Shonubi added.

He disclosed that Sahara has, in a bid to boost power supply in Ajoki, launched the Rural Electrification project, an innovative initiative focused on supplying electricity to the community through the conversion of flared gas from the flow station into power, using a gas-powered generator.

“In addition to a reduction in the amount of gas flared in the environment, a new source of clean energy will be provided, directly powering tens of thousands of beneficiaries, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and households in the Ajoki community.