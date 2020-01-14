So Energy Ghana, an affiliate of Sahara Group, has commissioned a retail station located at Alajo, in the centre of the city of Accra, to promote seamless access to world-class petroleum products in Ghana.

The station bears the characteristic modern So Energy design which has become a brand associated with reliability, efficiency, convenience and safety in Ghana.

The new retail station will serve both private and commercial vehicles in Kotobabi, Alajo, circle and other suburbs in and around Accra. The operation of the So Energy station will also enhance availability of petroleum products in the region, with projected sale of a minimum of 200,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) monthly.

At the commissioning of the station, Yvette Selormey, Managing Director, Sahara Downstream Companies in Ghana stated that “with the addition of this station, So Energy will continue to provide exceptional services to its customers, sell quality products delivered at good pump levels and competitive prices”. She added: “expanding our retail network across the major cities in the country is in line with our vision of bringing energy to life by providing access to clean, safe and exceptional petroleum products to drive economic growth and development in Ghana.”