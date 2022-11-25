By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, and a board member of Nigerian LNG Limited, Engr. Rabiu Suleiman, have been conferred with the Legend Award at the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2022.

The two business executives clinched the prestigious award at the AfriSAFE Banquet held at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, recently.

The event, the most prestigious HSE awards in Africa, was attended by notable personalities, professionals, entrepreneurs, HSE certification companies, training institutions, regulators and safety solution providers among other bodies in the industry across the continent.

The Legend Awards were presented by the Governorship candidate of Accord Party in Lagos State and former Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Prince Hakeem Dickson.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of AfriSAFE, Dr. Afe Mayowa, said that the boardroom titans were nominated as leading voices in the safety industry and members of the general public privy to their immense contributions to the development of the profession.

The Chief Executive Officer of the award, Femi Da-silva, said that the Legend Award is presented to a notable business person/head of government agency whose leadership acumen has made remarkable difference in entrenching safety in the workplace.

He said that the companies under the Adesina-led conglomerate have demonstrated a high level of safety compliance, indicating exemplary leadership direction and dedication.

He said that Suleiman has demonstrated lifelong commitment to the safety industry spanning decades at the NNPC and continued to make visible impact even as a private businessman and consultant to numerous respectable corporate entities.

On behalf of the Sahara Group, Adesina expressed delight in receiving the award and commended the organizers of the Awards for the diligent effort put into promoting safety practices and initiatives.

Meanwhile, the MD/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Dr Tinuade Sanda, bagged the CEO Recogntion Award of the Year for her remarkable effort in uplifting safety and health matters above all in her organization; while the Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineer (NISE), Engr. Abiodun Oyedepo; got the lifetime achievement award.

Others awardees are Sterling Bank Plc, Temi Dalley, who bagged the Guardian Angel awards.

In the corporate categories, First Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Friesland Campina, Zambia Sugar Plc, Ibile Oil & Gas, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Henzof Nigeria Ltd, RusselSmith, Kodson Plus Company Limited were recognized.