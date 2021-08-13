By Chinelo Obogo

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has expanded its Aviation Ground Support Equipment (GSE) fleet with new equipment to improve service delivery.

The fleet includes air conditioning units (ACU), Ground Power Units (GPU), toilet bowsers, water bowsers and baggage carts. SAHCO procured three units of ACU to provide airlines with air conditioning to the aircraft cabin while the aircraft is on ground.

Two of the ACUs are manufactured to produce 50 pounds of preconditioned air per second for wide body aircraft and the other is to produce 15 pounds of preconditioned air per second for narrow body aircraft. The ACUs are built to be environmentally friendly producing less or no carbon monoxide to the atmosphere because they are fitted with tier 4 engines, which is the latest technology in compliance with the strictest Emission of Particulate Matter (EPA) emission requirement for off-highway diesel engines.

In addition, the ACUs and three GPUs were procured to deliver alternative voltage supply for aircraft while on ground. These GPUs are also fitted with the Tier 4 engine to check carbon monoxide emission and sim cards for proper monitoring and capacity by both the manufacturer and end user.

Also, SAHCO has constructed three toilet and two water bowsers from locally sourced materials by its engineering and maintenance team. The bowsers, which are used to produce water and to eliminate waste from the aircraft are manufactured according to European standards.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.