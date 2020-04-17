Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has carried out a comprehensive fumigation of the cargo area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport as part of its contribution to the control of the spread of COVID-19.

The cargo terminal has been saddled with the responsibility of handling the influx of essential supplies in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus and SAHCO has also been entrusted with providing ground handling services for evacuation flights of some countries.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, SAHCO responded in line with the measures approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and campaigns were organised for all categories of staff in all locations across Nigeria sensitising them on the measures to take to prevent infection in the course of their duty and at home. Emphasis was made on hand hygiene and the procedures demonstrated as the aircraft cleaning staff, the passenger agents, the baggage/cargo handlers were given attention.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was distributed to all staff to prevent infection. Temperature readers, hand washing equipment and sanitisers were provided in all SAHCO locations for customers and staff. Bulletins on critical information about the COVID -19 virus had been distributed to staff, put on notice boards and offices.

SAHCO also fumigates its facilities frequently, but in the wake of the outbreak, it has to fumigate the facilities against the COVID -19 virus so as to curtail the spread of the virus and by also ensuring that all staff who are involved in providing ground handling activities are properly kitted with the appropriate PPEs and are conversant about procedures to take to prevent infection.